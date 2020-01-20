A total EUR 241.64 million worth of old loans - principal and interest - matures in 2020, according to National Bank of Serbia (NBS) records of debts from the era of the former Yugoslavia, which Serbia will be repaying until 2041, state news agency Tanjug reports..

The modern building of the National Bank of Serbia. Photo by ColorMaker/Shutterstock.com

This does not include a debt to Libya, which was highlighted in the latest IMF report but remains unsettled due to clashes in the country.

According to NBS accounting records, the principal of the debt to Libya totals USD 44.66 mln, as agreed with the Libyan central bank on May 17, 2015.

Serbia is repaying all other debts regularly, being a highly liquid economy, Ivan Nikolić, an economist and member of central bank’s advisory council, told Tanjug.

When it comes to loans for the former Yugoslavia, as of December 31, 2019, Serbia owed a total EUR 1.91 billion; specifically, to the World Bank, the Paris Club, Slovakia and Kuwait.