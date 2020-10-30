Serbia real net wage up in August

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Serbiaʼs average net wage increased by a real 6.1% year-on-year in August, following a 7% annual rise in July, figures from the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) show.
On a monthly comparison basis, the average net wage declined 2.4% in real terms in August, after going up by 0.5% in July. In nominal terms, the average net wage totaled RSD 58,513 (EUR 497.5) in August.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Wolf Theiss Budapest
KCG Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben