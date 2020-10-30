Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Serbia real net wage up in August

 Regional Today
 Friday, October 30, 2020, 12:30

Serbiaʼs average net wage increased by a real 6.1% year-on-year in August, following a 7% annual rise in July, figures from the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) show. 

Photo by Robert Petrovic / Shutterstock.com

On a monthly comparison basis, the average net wage declined 2.4% in real terms in August, after going up by 0.5% in July. In nominal terms, the average net wage totaled RSD 58,513 (EUR 497.5) in August.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Record Bond Issuance and New Markets at EXIM Hungary

    The Hungarian Export Credit Agency (EXIM) became the talk of the town recently, after successfully performing a bond issuance, raising an unprecedented amount of financing on the market. In addition, huge European and OECD markets for export credit insurance have opened up for EXIM as a result of EU regulation relaxations brought about by COVID-19. We talked about these developments and new world economic trends with Gergely Jákli, president and CEO of EXIM Hungary.

     

Related articles