Serbia real net wage up in August

Regional Today

Serbiaʼs average net wage increased by a real 6.1% year-on-year in August, following a 7% annual rise in July, figures from the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) show.

Photo by Robert Petrovic / Shutterstock.com

On a monthly comparison basis, the average net wage declined 2.4% in real terms in August, after going up by 0.5% in July. In nominal terms, the average net wage totaled RSD 58,513 (EUR 497.5) in August.