Serbia plans new regulations for foreigners who work online from Serbia

BBJ

Serbian Labor Minister Zoran Đorđević has announced amendments to the Law on Employment of Foreigners and the Law on Foreigners, aiming to securing greater state revenues from the increasing number of foreigners doing remote work from Serbia for companies in other countries, business news portal eKapija reports.

Đorđević told Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) that the idea was for the country to be the first in Europe to make it possible for those who work for foreign companies and are not Serbian citizens to keep doing their job while still living in Serbia.

The new regulations, he added, should start being implemented on January 1. He explained that everyone who wants to live in Serbia and work for companies abroad should prove that they have a gross salary of more than EUR 3,500, that they are employed by a foreign company, that they are not residents of Serbia, and that they are foreigners, in order to get residence and a work permit for a year in Serbia, eKapija adds.