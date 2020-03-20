Serbia plans food exports to W. Balkan countries

BBJ

Serbia plans to launch exports of flour to countries in the Western Balkans region in the coming days to help them avoid food shortages amidst the coronavirus crisis, President Aleksandar Vučić said, as reported by regional newswire SeeNews.

Serb President Aleksandar Vučić. Photo by Golden Brown/Shutterstock.com

Some food will be exported, first to Bosnia and the Serb Republic, as well as to North Macedonia and Montenegro, Vučić said on public media service RTS late on March 17.

“Serbia currently has one million tonnes of wheat on the domestic market, this is enough for about 10 months. We have four million tonnes of corn. The commodity reserves are enormous, in terms of commercial wheat, corn and vegetable oil,” Vučić said.

The country has enough flour to supply the market for two years, he added, SeeNews said.