The Serbian Port Governance Agency has launched a tender to select a port operator for the international passenger terminal on the Tisa River in Kanjiza, northern Serbia, the state news agency Tanjug reports.

The Tisa River in Kanjiza, northern Serbia. Photo by By Sabolch/Shutterstock.com

The tender stipulates that the annual operating fee cannot be lower than EUR 2.3 million. An area totalling 500 sqm was declared an international passenger terminal earlier this year.

Registered port operators with qualified staff and the capability and technical equipment and technology required for continued port operations are eligible for the tender procedure.

In addition to business plans, bidders are expected to submit justifiability studies for investments. The deadline for submitting bids expires on December 6 and the license for port operations will be issued for a maximum period of 10 years, Tanjug reported on Wednesday.