Serbia introduces EUR 5.1 bln support package for business

BBJ

Serbia’s government has introduced a EUR 5.1 billion (USD 5.6 bln) financial package in support of the economy, or 50% of the state budget for 2020, Finance Minister Siniša Mali has said.

Serbiaʼs Finance Minister Siniša Mali. Photo by BalkansCat/Shutterstock.com

It would include a one-off payment of EUR 100 to every Serbian citizen older than 18, Mali said on March 31, local media including eKapija and SeeNews reported. The country is also introducing a EUR 2 billion guarantee scheme to entrepreneurs for liquidity and working capital, the minister noted.

The government will pay the minimum monthly salary to every employee of a micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) in Serbia for a period of three months, Mali added.

Moreover, the payment of payroll taxes and contributions will be deferred during the period of the state of emergency in Serbia, while the payment of corporate income tax for the second quarter will also be delayed, the minister said.

The number of coronavirus cases registered Serbia crossed 1,060 on the evening of April 1, with 28 deaths related to the disease in the country at that time. (sources: )