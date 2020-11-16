Serbia inflation rate steady in October

Regional Today

Serbiaʼs consumer prices rose by 1.8% year-on-year in October, after growing by the same rate in September, the Statistical Office of Serbia (SORS) said on Thursday.

Photo by Niyazz/Shutterstock.com

In annual terms, the cost of communications rose 6.3%, prices of recreation and culture went up 5.4%, cost for alcoholic beverages, tobacco added 5.3% while the same for food and non-alcoholic drinks advanced 3.4%.

Prices for clothing and footwear also grow by 2.2%. On the other hand, transport prices fell by 5.4%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.1%, rebounding from a 0.5% drop in the prior month.