Serbia inflation rate slows in August

BBJ

Serbia’s annual inflation rate fell to 1.9% in August from 2% in the previous month, data released by the Belgrade-based Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia (SORS) shows.

Photo by xstock / Shutterstock.com

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose an annual 3.5% in July, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 5.3%. In addition, costs grew for housing and utilities by 2% and went up for miscellaneous goods and services and for health by 1% and 1.7% respectively. Meantime transport prices fell by 4.9%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went down 0.1% in August, after increasing 0.2% in the prior month, SORS said.