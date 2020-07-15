Serbia inflation rate rebounds in June

remember me
Serbia’s consumer prices rose by 1.6% year-on-year in June, after growing by 0.7% in May, according to the latest figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia (SORS).
Main upward pressure came from food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.4%), housing and utilities (2.2%), alcoholic beverages, tobacco (5.2%), recreation and culture (5.1%), and communication (5%).
On a monthly comparison basis, consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.6% in June after declining 0.2% in May, SORS said on July 13.
