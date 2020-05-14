Serbia inflation rate falls in April

BBJ

Serbia’s consumer prices rose by 0.6% year-on-year in April, after growing by 1.3% in March, the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) says. It is the lowest inflation rate since September 2016.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages added 0.3% annually in April, and the costs of housing and utilities rose by 2.4%. In addition, prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 5.1% and miscellaneous goods and services advanced by 0.3%. On the other hand, costs fell for transport by 5.8%.

On a monthly comparison basis, the consumer price index remained flat in April, after declining by 0.1% in March, SORS adds.