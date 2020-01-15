The annual inflation rate in Serbia rose to 1.9% in December, its highest level since May, from 1.5% in the previous month the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) said on January 13.

Photo by Niyazz/Shutterstock.com

Prices increased for housing and utilities (2.9%), namely electricity, gas and other fuels (3.4%). Cost for alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 5.3%, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages added 2%.

In addition, cost for recreation and culture went up by 2.2% and transport prices advanced 0.4% On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.5%, after increasing 0.2% in the preceding month, SORS said.