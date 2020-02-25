Serbia inflation rate climbs further in January

BBJ

The annual inflation rate in Serbia rose to 2.0% in January, its highest level since May, from 1.9% in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Serb Republic (SORS) shows.

Prices advanced for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 2.3%, as well as for alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 5.4% and for transport by 1.6%. Cost for transport added 1.6%, and the same for housing & utilities grow by 2.8%.

On a monthly comparison basis, the consumer price index grew by 0.6% in January, after rising by 0.5% in December, SORS said on February 20.