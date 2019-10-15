Serbia inflation lowest since April 2018

BBJ

Serbia’s average consumer prices rose by 1.1% year-on-year in September, after growing by 1.3% in August, data from the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) showed Friday. It was the lowest inflation since April of 2018.

Costs slowed for food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 1% from 1.3% in August); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 5% from 5.1%); recreation and culture (1.8% from 2%); health (2% from 2.1%); miscellaneous goods & services (1.2% from 1.4%) and education (0.3% from 0.4%).

Prices fell even further for transport (-0.8% from -0.1%) and clothing and footwear (-1.3% from -0.9%).

On the other hand, costs rose faster for housing and utilities (up 1.5% from 1.3% in August); communications (1.2% from 0.5%); furniture and household equipment (1.1% from 1%) and restaurant and hotels (2% from 1.3%).

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went down 0.5%, after showing no growth in August, SORS said.