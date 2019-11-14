Serbia inflation at a 3-year low in October

BBJ

Serbia’s average consumer prices rose by 1% year-on-year in October, after growing by 1.1% in September, according to data released by the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia (SORS). It was the lowest inflation since September 2016.

Prices increased for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 0.7% y.o.y. in October and advanced for housing and utilities by 1.3%. In addition, cost rose for alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 5.1% and for health by 2.1%. Prices also grow for miscellaneous goods & services by 1.2%.

In the meantime, costs continued to drop for transport by 1.3%, and for clothing and footwear by 1.5%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1%, after a 0.5% fall in September, SORS said on Tuesday.