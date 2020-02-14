Serbia FX reserves hit record high in Jan

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Serbia’s central bank rose to record-high EUR 13.694 billion (USD 14.948 billion) at the end of January, up by EUR 316 million on a monthly comparison basis, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) said.
At the same time, net FX reserves (total reserves less banks’ FX balances on account of required reserves and other requirements) came at EUR 11,640 million, up by EUR 199 million from end-2019, the bank said.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben