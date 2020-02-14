Serbia FX reserves hit record high in Jan

BBJ

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Serbia’s central bank rose to record-high EUR 13.694 billion (USD 14.948 billion) at the end of January, up by EUR 316 million on a monthly comparison basis, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) said.

At the same time, net FX reserves (total reserves less banks’ FX balances on account of required reserves and other requirements) came at EUR 11,640 million, up by EUR 199 million from end-2019, the bank said.