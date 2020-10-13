Serbia FX reserves decline in September

remember me
The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Serbiaʼs central bank fell to EUR 13.03 billion (USD 15.38 billion) at the end of September, down by EUR 338.8 million on a monthly comparison basis, the National Bank of Serbia said.
The September decrease in gross FX reserves is attributable to the payment of foreign currency liabilities of the state, as well as forex market activities destined to mitigate the adverse economic effect of the coronavirus crisis, the bank said.
