Serbia c/a gap shrinks in August

Serbia’s current account deficit narrowed to USD 153 million in August from USD 163 mln in the same month of the previous year, the Belgrade-based central bank said in a statement.
The goods and services gap fell to USD 273 mln from USD 417 mln. On the other hand, the primary income shortfall widened to USD 272 mln from USD 240 mln in August 2018 and the secondary income surplus declined to USD 391 mln from USD 495 mln, the National Bank of Serbia said.
