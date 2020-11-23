Serbia c/a gap rises in September

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The current account deficit in Serbia widened to USD 193 million in September from USD 150 million a year earlier, data from the countryʼs central bank shows.
The goods and services gap increased to USD 395 million from USD 229 million.
Meantime, the primary income shortfall narrowed to EUR 160 million from USD 243 million and the secondary income surplus rose to USD 362 million from USD 322 million.
scroll for moreall times CET
CMS, CMS Budapest
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben