Serbia c/a gap rises in September

Regional Today

The current account deficit in Serbia widened to USD 193 million in September from USD 150 million a year earlier, data from the countryʼs central bank shows.

The goods and services gap increased to USD 395 million from USD 229 million.

Meantime, the primary income shortfall narrowed to EUR 160 million from USD 243 million and the secondary income surplus rose to USD 362 million from USD 322 million.