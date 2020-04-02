Serbia annual retail sales growth quickens in February

BBJ

Serbia’s retail sales increased by a real 13.3% year-on-year in February, after posting a 11.2% annual rise in the previous month, the Belgrade-based Central Statistics Office (SORS) says.

Fruits and vegetables on sale at MAXI grocery store in Nis, Serbia. Photo by Emilija Miljkovic/Shutterstock.com

Retail trade for food, beverages and tobacco rose by 11.4% annually in February, while the same for non-food products added 17.1%. Sales for automotive fuel grow by 11.3%.

On a monthly bases, however, retail sales went down by a real 0.3%, following a 19.6% decline the previous month, the data indicated, SORS said on March 31.