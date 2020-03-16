Serbia annual consumer price inflation flattish in February

BBJ

Serbia’s consumer prices rose by 1.9% year-on-year in February, after growing by 2% in January, data from the Belgrade-based Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) shows.

Image by A Kisel/Shutterstock.com

Main upward pressures came from food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.5%); housing and utilities (2.7%) and transport (0.9%) annually in February.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.6%, the same as in January, SORS said on March 12.