Self-employed will also be able to draw on antivirus funding in Czechia

Self-employed persons in the Czech Republic entitled to CZK 500 (EUR 19) a day compensation for lost earnings will be able to also receive money from the stateʼs Antivirus program, which supports businesses hit by the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Finance said, reported the Czech Radio.

The ministry has proposed an amendment under which the simultaneous drawing of these funds will be possible retroactively for autumn bonus periods that have already come to an end.

Opposition parties have been pushing for such a change, arguing that self-employed people who are also employers must now choose between supporting their employees and supporting themselves and their families.