SEE Property Forum 2019 to be held in Bucharest

BBJ

This yearʼs SEE Property Forum will be held in Radisson Blue Hotel Bucharest, Romania between March 20-21 with more than 50 speakers, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The forum is set to include real estate executives from the South East Europe region and Romania itself, as well as investors from Western Europe. The eventʼs two days will feature panel discussions, presentations and networking opportunities. The full list of speakers can be found at the website here.

The conferenceʼs main topics will include proptech, workplace solutions, alternative asset classes, the future of shopping destinations, facility management, and whether robots can replace valuers.

SEE Property Forum is an international property conference in Bucharest, first organized in 2015, in association with RICS (the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors). It is one of a number of Property Forum events that take place across Europe.

Registration is possible by filling out a form at this link.