Scatec Solar hooks to Ukrainian grid 54-MW PV park

Norway’s Scatec Solar ASA has announced the start of commercial operation of the 54-megawatt (MW) Boguslav photovoltaic (PV) power plant in the Kiev region of Ukraine.

The project, realized under Ukraine’s feed-in-tariff (FiT) scheme, was completed less than 10 months after securing the financing, said Raymond Carlsen, chief executive of Scatec Solar.

The facility was built on leased public land and is now able to produce some 61 gigawatt-hour (GWh) per year, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of up to 27,000 households.

This is Scatec Solar’s second project in Ukraine, where it also built the 47-MW Rengy solar power plant alongside partner Rengy Development, Scatec Solar said on May 7.