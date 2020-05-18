Salaries, unemployment up in Q1 in Bulgaria

BBJ

Salaries and unemployment in Bulgaria have both increased in the first quarter over the same period of last year, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) shows.

Photo by Kateryna Deineka/Shutterstock.com

The average gross monthly wage increased by an annual 9% to BGN 1,317 (EUR 673) in the first three months of 2020. On a quarterly comparison basis, the average gross monthly salary edged up by 0.3% in the first quarter.

The highest average wage, of BGN 3,236 (EUR 1,654), was registered in the information and communication sector, nearly 4.5 times more than those in accommodation and food service activities, where the figure stood at BGN 737.

Meanwhile, the Sofia-based statistics institute said that the number of employees under labor contract at the end of March decreased by 54,000, or 2.3% year-on-year.

The steepest drop in absolute figures was observed in accommodation and food service activities with 24,900 people, NSI said on May 14.