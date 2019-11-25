S. Korea’s Kyungshin to invest in central Serbia?

BBJ

Representatives of the South Korean company Kyungshin, which plans to invest EUR 24 million in a car battery factory, have held a working meeting with the mayors of the Smederevska Palanka and Velika Plana municipalities, in central Serbia, and visited the Guberaš industrial zone in Smederevska Palanka, state news agency Tanjug reports.

Photo by esfera/Shutterstock.com

Quoting a statement released by the Smedrevska Palanka municipality, Tanjug said the meeting addressed the construction of a factory that would produce electronic components for the automotive industry and hire as many as 1,000 workers.

Kyungshin Co. Ltd. was founded in 1974 and is involved in manufacturing and vehicle components. In addition to a number of factories in South Korea, it has plants in Cambodia, China, Honduras, India, Mexico and the United States.