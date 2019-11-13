Russian natural gas exports to Austria have reached a new high during the year so far, heads of the two companies noted during a working meeting in St. Petersburg.

Gazprom’s head Alexei Miller discussed the topical issues of cooperation with OMV chairman Rainer Seele, highlighting, in particular, the growth of gas supplies to Austria.

According to its own provisional data, from January 1 to November 21, Gazprom delivered 12.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Austria, which was 2.8% more than in the whole of 2018, a record-breaking year in terms of Gazprom’s exports to Austria.

The increase from the same period of the previous year made up 33.5% (3.2 bcm), Gazprom said in a statement.