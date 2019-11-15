Russian authorities effectively ban Czech NGO People in Need

The Russian authorities have placed the Czech NGO People in Need on a list of undesirable organizations, the TASS news agency reported, as cited by Radio Praha.

The move by the Ministry of Justice in Moscow amounts to a ban on the humanitarian organization operating in the country as continuing to do so can result in high sanctions and jail sentences.

People in Need said it was not surprised by the announcement, adding that it had no plans to cease working in Russia.

According to its website, People in Need is founded on the ideals of humanism, freedom, equality and solidarity. "We consider human dignity and freedom to be fundamental values. We believe that people anywhere in the world should have the right to make decisions about their lives and to share the rights expressed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," the website says.

Since Russia brought in legislation against what it deems to be undesirable organizations in 2015, a number of international groups have been effectively barred from the country, Radio Praha said.