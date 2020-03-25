Russia GDP growth jumps in February

remember me
Russia’s gross domestic product grew by 2.9% year-on-year in February 2020, accelerating from an upwardly revised 1.7% expansion in the previous month, Trading Economics reported.
Citing data released by Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development, Trading Economics said it was Russiaʼs highest monthly GDP growth since June 2016.
The figures were boosted by industrial production (3.3%), retail sales (4.7%) and construction output (2.3%), Trading Economics added.
