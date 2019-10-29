Russia central bank lowers key rate again

Russiaʼs central bank has cut its key interest rate for the fourth straight session amid persistently slowing inflation and subdued growth and signaled that it is will consider further easing in future, financial news wire RTT News reports.

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation, known as the Bank of Russia. Photo by HANK50/Shutterstock.com

The Board of Directors decided on Friday to cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (commonly known as the Bank of Russia) said in a statement. The previous reduction in the rate was a 25 basis points cut in September.

Inflation expectations continue to decrease but the economic growth rate still remains subdued, the bank said. The slowdown in inflation is over shooting the forecast, theBank of ussia added.

The bank expects inflation of 3.5-4% in 2020 and around 4% thereafter. The GDP growth forecast for this year was left unchanged at 0.8-1.3%, RTT News noted.