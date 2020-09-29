Rules for mass events to be tightened in Slovakia, PM says

BBJ

The conditions for organizing mass events in Slovakia will be tightened yet again as of October, Prime Minister Igor Matovič announced on September 25 after a session of the pandemic committee, reported the TASR news agency.

Photo by Kollar Peter / Shutterstock.com

The committee was due to propose yesterday (Monday) to the central crisis management team that the visitor limit for outdoor events should be set at 200, while the limit for indoor events should be 100 attendees.

Events at which the audience stands should be prohibited. Meanwhile, the limit for weddings should be 30 guests.

Further anti-virus measures that will be proposed in response to the worsening pandemic situation will concern Slovakia’s borders and the wearing of face masks at schools.

According to chief hygienist Ján Mikas, most of the recent coronavirus cases in the country have been caused by family events, weddings and night clubs. Previously, new cases were predominantly imported from abroad, TASR said.