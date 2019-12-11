Romania’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 10.8% year-on-year in October, after growing at the same pace in September, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) says.

Photo by georgeoprea.raw/Shutterstock.com

On a monthly comparison basis, the real net wage was 0.7% higher in October. In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage increased by 14.6% on the year and rose by 1.1% on the month in October, to RON 3,116 (EUR 652).

The highest net average wage of RON 7,118 was registered in IT, while the lowest, of RON 1,801, was recorded in manufacture of wearing apparel, INS said on Monday.