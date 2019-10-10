Romania’s real net wage annual growth slows in August

remember me
Romania’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 9.8% year-on-year in August, after gaining 10.6% in July, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Tuesday.
On a monthly comparison basis, the real net wage was 2.5% lower in August. In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage increased by 14.1% on the year and fell by 2.2% on the month in August, to RON 3,044 (EUR 641).
The highest net average wage of RON 6,764 was registered in the IT sector, while the lowest, of RON 1,754, was recorded in clothing manufacture.
