Romania’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 9.8% year-on-year in November, after growing by 10.8% in October, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) says.
On a monthly comparison basis, the real net wage was 1.8% higher in November. In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage increased by 13.9% on the year and rose by 2% on the month in November, to RON 3,179 (EUR 665).
The highest net average wage of RON 7,610 was registered in IT sector, while the lowest, of RON 1,803, was recorded in manufacture of wearing apparel, the INS said in a statement released on January 13.
