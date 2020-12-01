Romaniaʼs public deficit exceeds in Jan-Oct

remember me
Romaniaʼs budget deficit increased by RON 6.77 billion (nearly EUR 1.4 billion) in October, reaching RON 74.0 bln (EUR 15.2 bln) in the first 10 months of the year, the countryʼs Finance Ministry said, according to a report by Romania Insider.
The public deficit in Jan-Oct accounts for 7.05% of gross domestic product, compared to the 9.1% of GDP full-year target set by the government.
The measures aimed at mitigating the pandemicʼs economic impact (fiscal incentives, investments, and one-off expenditures) account for RON 40.7 bln or 3.88% of GDP, the ministry said in a statement.
