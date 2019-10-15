Romania’s president to name new prime minister

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday he intends to appoint a prime minister-designate by today (October 15) to form a transitional government, likely to be led by the main opposition party, until the next parliamentary elections in 2020.

File photo: Romaniaʼs President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest, Romania, on January 11, 2019 (photo by Mircea Moira/Shutterstock.com).

The government led by Social Democrat Viorica Dăncilă fell on October 10, following a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Iohannis invited the political parties to consultations on Friday, but the Social Democrats declined the invitation, according to local media sources including Romania Insider and Romania Journal.

After the consultations, the president said that he prefers “a political government” and that “it is quite clear that we are heading towards a National Liberal Party (PNL) government or a government around PNL.”

The prime minister-designate must win a vote of approval from Parliament to take power, which most analysts expect to happen. A transitional government, possibly led by PNL leader Ludovic Orban, with weak support in Parliament, seems the most likely scenario, local media suggest.