Romania’s president to name new prime minister today

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday he intends to appoint a prime minister-designate by today (October 15) to form a transitional government, likely to be led by the main opposition party, until a parliamentary election in 2020.
The government led by Viorica Dancila fell on October 10, following a no-confidence vote in the parliament. Iohannis invited the political parties to consultations on Friday, but the Social Democrats decided to decline the invitation, according to local media sources including Romania-insider and Romania Journal.
After the consultations, the president said that he prefers “a political government” and that “it is quite clear that we are heading towards a National Liberal Party (PNL) government or a government around PNL”.
The prime minister-designate must win a vote of approval from Parliament to take power, which most analysts expect to happen. A transitional government, possibly led by PNL leader Ludovic Orban, with weak support in Parliament, seems the most likely scenario, local media suggest.