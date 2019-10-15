Romania’s president to name new prime minister today

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday he intends to appoint a prime minister-designate by today (October 15) to form a transitional government, likely to be led by the main opposition party, until a parliamentary election in 2020.

File photo: Romaniaʼs President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest, Romania, January 11, 2019. Photo by Mircea Moira/Shutterstock.com.

The government led by Viorica Dancila fell on October 10, following a no-confidence vote in the parliament. Iohannis invited the political parties to consultations on Friday, but the Social Democrats decided to decline the invitation, according to local media sources including Romania-insider and Romania Journal.

After the consultations, the president said that he prefers “a political government” and that “it is quite clear that we are heading towards a National Liberal Party (PNL) government or a government around PNL”.

The prime minister-designate must win a vote of approval from Parliament to take power, which most analysts expect to happen. A transitional government, possibly led by PNL leader Ludovic Orban, with weak support in Parliament, seems the most likely scenario, local media suggest.