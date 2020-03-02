Romania’s president appoints finance minister to form new government

BBJ

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said late on February 26 he has tasked interim Finance Minister Florin Citu with forming a transitional government, after the previous PM designate Ludovic Orban gave up the mandate, news portal Romania Insider reports.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis. Photo by Mircea Moira/Shutterstock.com.

The Constitutional Court of Romania ruled on February 24 that there is a legal conflict between the President and the Parliament regarding the nomination of Orban to form a new government.

Orban’s National Liberal Party (NLP) minority government was toppled on February 5, just three months after assuming power, in a no-confidence vote.

Earlier this month, opposition Social Democrat Party (PSD) challenged the decision of the President to nominate Orban for prime minister-designate for a second time.

According to the law, Citu must draw up a list of cabinet members and a government program within 10 days after designation and then send it to parliament for debate, romania-insider.com says.