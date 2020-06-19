Romania’s Parliament OKs taxation on special pensions

BBJ

The Romanian Parliament has passed a bill on the taxation of all special pensions at up to 85%, Romania Journal has reported; the draft bill had received a favorable opinion from the special committees.

Florin Roman, leader of the Liberal deputies, seen here preparing ballot boxes for a PNL election in 2018. Photo by LCV / Shutterstock.com

According to the draft, the special pensions, including the ones of military pensioners and of magistrates will be taxed at 85% if they are higher than RON 7,000 (EUR 1,447) and at 10% for those ranging between RON 2,000 and RON 7,000, reported the Romania Journal.

“All special pensions in Romania will be taxed, and those higher than RON 7,000 will be taxed by 85% following an amendment initiated and endorsed by the PNL [the ruling National Liberal Party] and PSD [the opposition Social Democratic Party],” said Florin Roman, the leader of the PNL deputies.

“We’ll act similarly also in the case of MPsʼ pensions so that all social inequity should be removed among pensioners,” Roman added on June 17.