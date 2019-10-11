Romania’s OMV Petrom reports new gas discovery

BBJ

Romania’s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom has said it has discovered new hydrocarbon resources in Gorj County, in Oltenia region in southwestern Romania.

Investments in the new well and facilities amount to approximately EUR 50 million (USD 55 million), OMV Petrom said in a press release on Tuesday. This sum is in addition to the EUR 200 million already spent since 2011 for the development of the gas infrastructure in the Totea area.

Development works included drilling of five deep gas wells and construction of the 4540 Totea surface production facilities.

The drilling of the Totea 4461 well began in January 2018 and reached final depth in September of the same year. The well was successfully tested in April and showed up to 500,000 cubic metres of gas per day.

Experimental production to test the potential and extent of the new accumulation has begun. With the newly added well, the gas production from the Totea field, could provide heating for over 500,000 households, OMV Petrom said.