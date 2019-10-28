Romania’s new government to seek vote of confidence

Romania’s prime minister-designate and leader of National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday he and his government will seek a vote of confidence in parliament on October 30.

Ludovic Orban addressing the Congress of the National Liberal Party in Bucharest on June 17, 2018. Photo by LCV/Shutterstock.com

The PNL plans to forward its draft governance program to the lawmakers on Monday, while on Tuesday, October 29 parliament commissions will hold hearings of all proposed government ministers, Orban said in a public letter to Parliament, as reported by English-language news website Romania-insider.com.

The draft governance program is focused on stimulating investment and reducing budget deficit. According to document sent to parliament, the Orban cabinet will have 16 ministries instead of 24 of the ousted Social Democrat cabinet led by Viorica Dăncilă.

Since his appointment by President Klaus Iohannis as prime minister-designate on October 15, Orban has been negotiating with other parties in order to win their support for his cabinet in parliament, according to Romania Insider.

As previously noted on BBJ.hu, the fomer Social-Democrat government lost a vote of no-confidence on October 10.