Romaniaʼs jobless rate edges up in October

Regional Today

Romaniaʼs unemployment rate edged up at 5.3% in October, from a revised 5.1% in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Wednesday citing provisional data.

Image by Victoria Labadie / Shutterstock.com

On an annual comparison basis, jobless rate was 1.4 percentage point higher in October, the Bucharest-based statistics agency said. The number of unemployed people rose to 477,000 in October from 455,000 in September.

Also, the number of unemployed people in October remained well above the value recorded for the same month of the previous year, of 350,000. The jobless rate among women was 5% versus 5.5% among men. The unemployment rate among adults aged between 25 and 74 was estimated at 4.3%. The percentage of unemployed people aged between 25 and 74 in the total number of unemployed was 75.4% in October.

In a separate statement INS said, that the producer price index (PPI) in Romania declined 1.06% year-on-year in October, following a 0.91% fall in September. Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 1.32% and 0.62%, respectively in October. On month, producer prices rose 0.25% in October.