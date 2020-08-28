Romaniaʼs Jan-July budget deficit at 4.7% of GDP

The execution of the general consolidated budget in the first seven months of 2020 has reported a deficit of RON 49.68 billion (EUR 10.26 billion), or 4.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP), Romania Journal reports, citing data published by Romaniaʼs Ministry of Public Finance.

According to the ministry, sums worth RON 27.01 billion (2.55% of the GDP) were left in the economic environment by fiscal facilities, investments and exceptional costs adopted to combat the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic.