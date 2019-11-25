Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis won a presidential election runoff as expected, crushing his socialist challenger Viorica Dăncilă, with a pledge to resume judicial reforms slowed down by successive Social Democrat (PSD) governments.

File photo by Mircea Moira/Shutterstock.com.

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced on Monday the first final partial results of the presidential election, after centralizing 99.67% of the votes of the runoff from 19,522 polling stations, news media such as Reuters and Romania Journal reported. According to the announcement, Iohannis got 65.88% of the votes and Dăncilă 34.12%.

The president’s powers are mostly limited to nominating a prime minister on the basis of who can command a majority, challenging laws in the Constitutional Court, and appointing some chief prosecutors.

Iohannis is expected to install anti-graft and anti-mafia prosecutors who are serious about tackling endemic corruption with the backing of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, who became head of a liberal minority government when he won a parliamentary vote of confidence three weeks ago.