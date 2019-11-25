Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis won a presidential election runoff as expected, crushing his socialist challenger Viorica Dăncilă, with a pledge to resume judicial reforms slowed down by successive Social Democrat (PSD) governments.
The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced on Monday the first final partial results of the presidential election, after centralizing 99.67% of the votes of the runoff from 19,522 polling stations, news media such as Reuters and Romania Journal reported. According to the announcement, Iohannis got 65.88% of the votes and Dăncilă 34.12%.
The president’s powers are mostly limited to nominating a prime minister on the basis of who can command a majority, challenging laws in the Constitutional Court, and appointing some chief prosecutors.
Iohannis is expected to install anti-graft and anti-mafia prosecutors who are serious about tackling endemic corruption with the backing of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, who became head of a liberal minority government when he won a parliamentary vote of confidence three weeks ago.