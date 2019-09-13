Your cart

Romaniaʼs inflation slows in August

 BBJ
 Friday, September 13, 2019, 08:03

Romania’s headline inflation slowed in August after rising in the previous month, the latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.9% year-on-year after a 4.1% increase in July.

In June, prices rose 3.8% annually. Food prices increased 5.02% annually and non-food prices grew 2.98%. Services costs climbed 4.23%. The CPI edged up 0.06% from the previous month.

Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, was 4.1% in August, the same as in July, INS said.

 

 

