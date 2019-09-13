Romaniaʼs inflation slows in August

BBJ

Romania’s headline inflation slowed in August after rising in the previous month, the latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.9% year-on-year after a 4.1% increase in July.

In June, prices rose 3.8% annually. Food prices increased 5.02% annually and non-food prices grew 2.98%. Services costs climbed 4.23%. The CPI edged up 0.06% from the previous month.

Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, was 4.1% in August, the same as in July, INS said.