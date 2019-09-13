Romaniaʼs inflation slows in August

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Romania’s headline inflation slowed in August after rising in the previous month, the latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.9% year-on-year after a 4.1% increase in July.
In June, prices rose 3.8% annually. Food prices increased 5.02% annually and non-food prices grew 2.98%. Services costs climbed 4.23%. The CPI edged up 0.06% from the previous month.
Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, was 4.1% in August, the same as in July, INS said.
scroll for moreall times CET
COO Klikkmánia Magyarország
Co-founder Post for Rent
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben