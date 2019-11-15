Romaniaʼs industrial production rises in September

BBJ

Romania’s industrial production rose in September, driven by expansion in the mining sector, data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.

Open pit coal mine in Gorj county, Romania. Photo by corlaffra/Shutterstock.com

Industrial production rose 1.9% in September compared to the previous month as mining production grew 6.8%. Energy production increased 1.2% in September, while manufacturing output declined 0.3%.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial production fell by a working day and seasonally adjusted 4.8% in September. On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production gained 14.4% monthly and fell 1.2% from a year ago, INS said on November 13