Romaniaʼs govʼt borrows 55% above target from local banks in November

Romaniaʼs Finance Ministry borrowed RON 7.86 billion (EUR 1.6 billion) by issuing local currency-denominated debt on the local interbank market in November, 55.4% more than the planned RON 5 billion target, according to a report by Romania-insider.
It also issued 2.5 billion Eurobonds and sold EUR 550 million worth of local currency and foreign currency bonds to households. Overall, the government borrowed over EUR 4.6 billion or 2.3% of the countryʼs GDP in only one month.
Romaniaʼs debt to GDP ratio edged up by 0.1 percentage point in September to 42.9%, from 42.8% in August and 35.3% in December 2019.