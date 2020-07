Romania’s end-May foreign debt rises

Romania’s foreign debt increased to EUR 110.896 billion at the end of May from EUR 105.873 billion at the end of 2019, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) says.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) building in Bucharest, designed by Albert Galleron and Cassien Bernard. Photo by ncristian / Shutterstock.com

The end-May figure includes EUR 77.63 billion in long-term foreign debt, up from EUR 73.646 bln at the end of 2019, the central bank said.

In a separate report, the BNR said on July 14 that foreign direct investment into the country had decreased to EUR 338 million at the end of May, compared to EUR 2.059 bln in the same period of 2019.