Romania’s end-March foreign debt rises

Romania’s foreign debt increased to EUR 106.2 billion at the end of March from EUR 105.8 bln at the end of 2019, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) says.
The long-term external debt service ratio fell to 14.5% in March, compared to 18.6% at the end of 2019, the Bucharest-based central bank said.
The ratio of the BNR’s foreign exchange reserves to short-term external debt by remaining maturity increased to 77.3% at the end of March, from 73.8% at the end of last year, BNR said on May 14.
