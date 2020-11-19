Romaniaʼs e-commerce market up 40% in 2020

Romaniaʼs e-commerce market will reach about EUR 6 billion in 2020, at least 40% more compared to 2019, according to estimates revealed in a study conducted by iSense Solutions for the GPeC summit, the annual event dedicated to the local e-commerce industry, reported business paper Ziarul Financiar as cited by news portal Romania-insider.

In the pandemic context, the number of Romanians shopping online increased by 13% this year compared to 2019, and the average value spent on online shopping went up by 41% compared to 2019.

The fastest evolution in terms of online sales was recorded by catering services (delivery of cooked food), with an increase of 124% compared to 2019.

Other categories of products recorded sales growth well above the 2019 average as well - such as books and magazines (+113%), pet shop goods (+113%), and FMCG (+110%). Fast delivery applications gained ground during this period, with almost half (45%) of survey respondents mentioning that they used a delivery application for online shopping or ordering at least once, and 27% of them used the applications at least once per week.