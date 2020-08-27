Romaniaʼs annual bank deposits growth speeds up

The deposits of the non-governmental sector in Romanian banks grew 13.6% on the year to RON 383.6 billion (EUR 79 billion) in July, compared to an annual increase of 13.4% in June, the National Bank of Romania said on Tuesday.

Photo by Albert Zoltan / Shutterstock.com

Foreign currency deposits increased by 17.4% yr/yr to RON 137.8 billion in July, after growing by 17.6% in June.

The central bank also said that value of Romanian banksʼ outstanding loans to the non-government sector grew 3.6% yr/yr to RON 272.1 billion in July, compared to a 4.1% growth in June.

Private lending in lei increased by an annual 6.1% to RON 185.6 billion in July, after growing by 6% in June.